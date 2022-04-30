Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £151 ($192.45) to £131.20 ($167.22) in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.98. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $114.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5932 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering (Get Rating)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

