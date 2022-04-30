Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.70

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.70 and traded as low as $8.64. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 47,955 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.1359 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUND)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

