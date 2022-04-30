Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.70

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.70 and traded as low as $8.64. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 47,955 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.1359 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th.
Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUND)
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
