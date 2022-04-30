SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 429 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $346,859,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after buying an additional 679,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,978 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,564,906,000 after buying an additional 523,453 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $15.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $508.55. 2,812,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,490. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $477.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $507.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.33.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

