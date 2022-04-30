SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA BITO traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,785,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,355,706. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $44.29.

