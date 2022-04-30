SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,565 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,746,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,059,000 after purchasing an additional 217,161 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,465,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,861,000 after purchasing an additional 69,253 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,213,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,711,000 after purchasing an additional 230,102 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,829,000 after purchasing an additional 254,046 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PHG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($55.38) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. ING Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €29.20 ($31.40) to €26.50 ($28.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

PHG stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $25.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,887,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,289. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $35.58. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.72). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

