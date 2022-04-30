SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 1,096 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.5% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $7.36 on Friday, reaching $218.76. The stock had a trading volume of 740,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $216.62 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

