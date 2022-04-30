SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 75 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 698,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,602,000 after acquiring an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 21,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $5.60 on Friday, hitting $170.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,698,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,625,333. The firm has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.50 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

