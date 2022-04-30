SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT traded down $9.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $432.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,210. The company has a market capitalization of $114.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.