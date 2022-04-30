SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 116.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares in the last quarter.

UFEB traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,185. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $28.22.

