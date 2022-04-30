SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.42% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $2,741,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 260.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 60,865 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,598 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000.

BOCT stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,721. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $33.70. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $34.69.

