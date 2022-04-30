SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $129,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 132.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 142,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,606,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 407.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 30,514 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 89,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,904 over the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.91.

Marriott International stock traded down $7.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,604,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,970. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.32. The company has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.