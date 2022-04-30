SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.47 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $29.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,427. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16.

