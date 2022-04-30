SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $322,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 256.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.1% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 738.2% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 47,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,975,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $86.72 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

