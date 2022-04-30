SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $4.80 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 53,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,275,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,214,000 after buying an additional 127,309 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 72,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $59.12. 22,844,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,787,022. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $58.86 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.72.

