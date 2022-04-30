SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $543,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $24.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $554.39. 2,611,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $594.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $585.30. The company has a market cap of $226.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.