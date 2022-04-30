SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $574,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Danaher by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,930,000 after purchasing an additional 40,857 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Danaher by 30.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Danaher by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,798,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.14.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,268. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded down $5.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,225,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,812. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $182.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.78. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $238.32 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.