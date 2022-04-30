SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

KD stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.89. 1,602,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.73. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Kyndryl Profile (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.