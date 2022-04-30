SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.
KD stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.89. 1,602,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.73. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $52.00.
Kyndryl Profile (Get Rating)
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kyndryl (KD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.