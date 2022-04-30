SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 71 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,288,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,492,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,696,000 after buying an additional 81,665 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,134,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 846,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,639,000 after buying an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 814,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT traded down $7.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.46. 243,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,958. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $197.16 and a 1 year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

