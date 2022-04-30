SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $147,617.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

Guidewire Software stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.94. 367,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.73 and a beta of 1.34. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

