SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 1.6% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $12,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Wealth CMT grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 212,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.43. 4,099,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.85. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

