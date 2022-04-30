SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF comprises 0.9% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of FPX stock traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.11. 75,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,827. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.16. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $94.60 and a 52-week high of $136.42.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.