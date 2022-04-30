SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,630,000 after purchasing an additional 195,535 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,520,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.53.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DE traded down $7.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $377.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,132. The stock has a market cap of $115.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $400.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.15. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

