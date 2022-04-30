SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 137 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.10. 1,122,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,498. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.56.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.43. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTXS. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

