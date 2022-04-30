SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 4,022 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,912,000 after buying an additional 312,498 shares during the period. River & Mercantile LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 174,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,227,000 after buying an additional 25,750 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,750,000.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,958. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.34. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.17 and a 52 week high of $110.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

