SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 78 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,812 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,358,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.26.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Argus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.96.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

