SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Buy”

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has SEK 80 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of SEK 65.

SSAAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 76 to SEK 77 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $3.28 on Friday. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 17.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 5.62%. SSAB AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

