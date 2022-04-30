SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SSE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised SSE to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($23.31) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($22.94) to GBX 1,825 ($23.26) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.49) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($22.94) to GBX 1,900 ($24.22) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,725.33 ($21.99).

SSE opened at GBX 1,868.50 ($23.81) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £19.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,718.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,645.22. SSE has a one year low of GBX 1,431.50 ($18.24) and a one year high of GBX 2,166.93 ($27.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.72.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

