STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.13.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $54.29 and a 52 week high of $163.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 116.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.67.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

