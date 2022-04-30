StaFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.85 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. During the last week, StaFi has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One StaFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001538 BTC on popular exchanges. StaFi has a market cap of $35.85 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StaFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00162607 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000958 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00030106 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.42 or 0.00348607 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00037783 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00012303 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

StaFi Profile

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

StaFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.