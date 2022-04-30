Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Lowered to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has $145.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $222.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWK. Citigroup downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.69.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $6.98 on Friday, hitting $120.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,290,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,181. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.87. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $119.85 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 74.2% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 11,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 377,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,778,000 after acquiring an additional 65,541 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

