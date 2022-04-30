Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) will report $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.43. Stantec posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.46 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.92.

Shares of NYSE STN traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.89. 64,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,383. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.93. Stantec has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $58.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 341,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,887 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 315.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 46,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 35,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 153,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 47,742 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

