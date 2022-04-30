STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.3075 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from STAR Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.31.

OTC SFIGA opened at $94.75 on Friday. STAR Financial Group has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.75.

About STAR Financial Group (Get Rating)

STAR Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for STAR Financial Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Central and Northeast Indiana. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

