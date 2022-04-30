Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Shares of Star Group stock opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.59. Star Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $488.27 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. This is a positive change from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGU. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

