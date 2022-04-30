StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SRT. B. Riley reduced their price target on StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised StarTek from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.38.

Get StarTek alerts:

StarTek stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. StarTek has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.49.

StarTek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $178.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.54 million. StarTek had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. Equities analysts predict that StarTek will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StarTek during the fourth quarter worth $1,190,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in StarTek by 1,861.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 113,551 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in StarTek during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in StarTek during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in StarTek by 86.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StarTek (Get Rating)

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.