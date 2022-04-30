StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GASS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of StealthGas in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StealthGas in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

GASS opened at $2.56 on Friday. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.06 million. On average, analysts expect that StealthGas will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in StealthGas by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in StealthGas by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

