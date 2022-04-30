Stellar Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 30th. Stellar has a market cap of $4.44 billion and $216.73 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Stellar has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.76 or 0.00212450 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.64 or 0.00157577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00041060 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,798.27 or 0.07271540 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000949 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00029200 BTC.

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,855 coins and its circulating supply is 24,785,215,773 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

