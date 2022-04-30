stETH (STETH) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.39 Million

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH coin can now be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, stETH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00042219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,820.59 or 0.07282494 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00056021 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

