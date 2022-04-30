Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,913,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,188 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 137,566 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 64,552 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,361,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,799,000 after purchasing an additional 227,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,176,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,870,000 after purchasing an additional 903,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43.

