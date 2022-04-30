Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,999 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,480,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 206,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 965,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,484,000 after acquiring an additional 184,030 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,491,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,590 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 613,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 436,533 shares during the period.

FALN stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.104 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%.

