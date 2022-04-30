Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,729,000 after purchasing an additional 637,636 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,995,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,934,000 after purchasing an additional 45,888 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,127,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,699,000 after purchasing an additional 291,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,128,000 after purchasing an additional 201,002 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,752,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,141,000 after purchasing an additional 25,928 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

