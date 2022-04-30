Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.10 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,738,000 after purchasing an additional 186,873 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,247,000 after purchasing an additional 250,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,829,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,728,000 after purchasing an additional 23,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

NYSE SPG opened at $118.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.81 and its 200-day moving average is $145.55. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $114.71 and a one year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

