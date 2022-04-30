Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.28 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.25. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.77.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

