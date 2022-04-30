Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,723 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,636 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,280,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,766,000 after purchasing an additional 244,902 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.60. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

