Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 768 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,297,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,196,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,492,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $73.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $72.58 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.58.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

