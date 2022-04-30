Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 86 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SOXX opened at $400.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.72. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $386.02 and a 52-week high of $559.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.