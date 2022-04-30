Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.73, Fidelity Earnings reports. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

NYSE:STC traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $51.60. The company had a trading volume of 335,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.23. Stewart Information Services has a 52 week low of $49.18 and a 52 week high of $81.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

STC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In related news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.54 per share, with a total value of $66,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,753,000 after buying an additional 70,128 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,951,000 after buying an additional 15,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 29.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 34,853 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 73,013 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

