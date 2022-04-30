Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SF traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.85. The company had a trading volume of 845,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,250. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average of $71.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $717,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

