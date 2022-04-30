Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target to C$5.25

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$5.25 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Integra Resources from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Integra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.92.
ITRG opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89.
About Integra Resources (Get Rating)
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
