Stifel Nicolaus Trims Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Target Price to C$11.50

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

K has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a C$11.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.69.

K opened at C$6.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.05. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.32 and a 12 month high of C$10.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34.

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$196,194.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,635,354.40. Insiders have sold a total of 53,003 shares of company stock worth $372,110 over the last 90 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

