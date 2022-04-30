Stifel Nicolaus Trims MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Target Price to $101.00

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $126.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day moving average of $99.89. MYR Group has a one year low of $76.59 and a one year high of $121.22.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 76,779 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MYR Group (Get Rating)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.